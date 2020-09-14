Police Log: Sept. 13, 2020

Sept. 13
Dante A. Broome, 27, of Castro Valley, California, was arrested at 2200 Idaho Street for driving under the influence and duty to stop at accident involving damage to vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280
Eugene Camas, 49, of Elko was arrested at Dairy Queen for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600
Courtney R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Alyssa T. Stevens, 25, of Elko was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,047
Teola S. Tom, 27, of McDermitt was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Lonny J. Walsh, 29, of Carson City was arrested at Country Club Drive and Golf Course Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.