 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Sept. 13, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Sept. 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Sept. 13

Dante A. Broome, 27, of Castro Valley, California, was arrested at 2200 Idaho Street for driving under the influence and duty to stop at accident involving damage to vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280

Eugene Camas, 49, of Elko was arrested at Dairy Queen for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

Courtney R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Alyssa T. Stevens, 25, of Elko was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,047

Teola S. Tom, 27, of McDermitt was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Lonny J. Walsh, 29, of Carson City was arrested at Country Club Drive and Golf Course Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News