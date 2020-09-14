Police Log: Sept. 13, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 13

Dante A. Broome, 27, of Castro Valley, California, was arrested at 2200 Idaho Street for driving under the influence and duty to stop at accident involving damage to vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280

Eugene Camas, 49, of Elko was arrested at Dairy Queen for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

Courtney R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Alyssa T. Stevens, 25, of Elko was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,047

Teola S. Tom, 27, of McDermitt was arrested at the 200 block of Sage Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Lonny J. Walsh, 29, of Carson City was arrested at Country Club Drive and Golf Course Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

