Police Log: Sept. 14, 2020
Police Log: Sept. 14, 2020

Police

Sept. 14

Larry J. Balliger, 62, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 571 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $720

--

Fawn L. Bear, 22, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings and Idaho Street for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Braxten M. Gonzales, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

--

Gregory J. Miller, 61, of Bullhead City, Arizona was arrested at Fourth and River streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000

--

Alejandra M. Molina, 24, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Alex S. Sharp, 35, of Elko was arrested at 325 Bullion Road on a warrant for escape by a non-felony prisoner. Bail: $25,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

