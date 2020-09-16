 Skip to main content
Police Log: Sept. 15, 2020
Police Log: Sept. 15, 2020

Police

Sept. 15

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for resisting a public officer and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $2,280

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, of Carlin was arrested at Puett Drive and Chestnut Street for driving without a driver’s license, motorcycle/moped fender violation, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $720

Christian Ochoa, 23, of Elko was arrested at 2693 Outlook Court on a felony warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 16, luring a child with a computer for engaging in sexual conduct, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Kristin Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Past week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

