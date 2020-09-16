Police Log: Sept. 15, 2020

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for resisting a public officer and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $2,280
Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, of Carlin was arrested at Puett Drive and Chestnut Street for driving without a driver’s license, motorcycle/moped fender violation, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $720
Christian Ochoa, 23, of Elko was arrested at 2693 Outlook Court on a felony warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 16, luring a child with a computer for engaging in sexual conduct, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Kristin Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
—
Past week’s felony arrests:
David E. Owens
Jennifer Lang
Jerry B. Ratliff
Jovanni Gonzalez
Kristin K. Scott
Maurice Povio
Michael V. Lujan
Robert D. Weight
Sabrina D. Yeager
Susan M. Stephenson
Trent R. Escalanti
Tyree T. Johnson
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.