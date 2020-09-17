Police Log: Sept. 16, 2020

Sept. 16
Marc T. Banyai, 51, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for second-degree kidnapping, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $125,000
Adriana Hernandez Ramos, 33, of West Wendover was arrested at 860 Maple St. on a felony warrant for second-degree kidnapping. Bail: $100,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
