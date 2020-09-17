 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Sept. 16, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Sept. 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 16

Marc T. Banyai, 51, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for second-degree kidnapping, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $125,000

Adriana Hernandez Ramos, 33, of West Wendover was arrested at 860 Maple St. on a felony warrant for second-degree kidnapping. Bail: $100,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News