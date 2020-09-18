Police Log: Sept. 17, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 17

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $20,000

John Doe, 36, of Tucson, Arizona was arrested 10 miles south of Warm Springs Ranch for grand larceny of a motor vehicle; for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; destroying property of another; false statement to obstruct a public officer; and trespassing. Bail: $41,335

Shawn Stone, 43, of Wikieup, Arizona was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $455

Erin D. Thorn, 45, of Elko was arrested at 120 Chris Ave. for owning or possessing a gun by prohibited person, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Adrian Villarreal, 41, of Elko was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Brian E. Yacks, 51, of Minden was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property.

