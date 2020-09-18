Police Log: Sept. 17, 2020

Sept. 17
Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $20,000
John Doe, 36, of Tucson, Arizona was arrested 10 miles south of Warm Springs Ranch for grand larceny of a motor vehicle; for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; destroying property of another; false statement to obstruct a public officer; and trespassing. Bail: $41,335
Shawn Stone, 43, of Wikieup, Arizona was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $455
Erin D. Thorn, 45, of Elko was arrested at 120 Chris Ave. for owning or possessing a gun by prohibited person, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Adrian Villarreal, 41, of Elko was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
Brian E. Yacks, 51, of Minden was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property.
This week’s felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
