Police Log: Sept. 18, 2020

Sept. 18
Michael D. Blakeman, 34, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Mountain Thrift Store for false statement to obstruct a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
Trinidy M. Horvath, 27; of Lehi, Utah, was booked into the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $32,000
Tyler J. Neumann, 29, of Elko was arrested at 700 West Sage Street on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,150
Troy P. Nielson, 43, of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested at 1111 Gene L. Jones Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Juan C. Sanchez, 26, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, robbery conspiracy to commit grand larceny, driving disobeying peace officer, possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two counts of reckless driving Bail: $268,675
--
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.