Police Log: Sept. 18, 2020

Sept. 18

Michael D. Blakeman, 34, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Mountain Thrift Store for false statement to obstruct a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

Trinidy M. Horvath, 27; of Lehi, Utah, was booked into the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $32,000

Tyler J. Neumann, 29, of Elko was arrested at 700 West Sage Street on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,150

Troy P. Nielson, 43, of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested at 1111 Gene L. Jones Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Juan C. Sanchez, 26, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, robbery conspiracy to commit grand larceny, driving disobeying peace officer, possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two counts of reckless driving Bail: $268,675

