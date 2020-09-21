 Skip to main content
Police Log: Sept. 19, 2020
Police Log: Sept. 19, 2020

Sept. 19

Christopher J. Beeson, 56, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Tenth streets for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and violation of probation. Bail: $1,000

Michael A. Caylor, 36 of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $23,640

Sean J. O’Sullivan, 54, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested at 680 West Wendover Boulevard for false statement to obstruct a public officer and trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $995

Sandlin T. Wyahtha, 41, of Kalispell, Montana, was arrested at the Motel 6 Room 107 for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

