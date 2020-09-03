Police Log: Sept. 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 2

Sergio A. Carrrasco, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

--

Thomas L. Jackson, 47, of Elko was arrested at 129 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 2,255

--

Hayla B. Roberts, 26, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s gas station on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

