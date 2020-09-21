Police Log: Sept. 20, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 20

James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for duty to stop at scene of accident and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $100,195

Mallory J. Dougherty, 33, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, was arrested at U.S. 93 mile marker 85 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jacob D. Perkins, 29, of Taylorsville, Utah, was arrested at 101 West Wendover Boulevard for violation of probation. No bail.

Niu M. Tevita, 40, of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested at 1200 West Wendover Boulevard was arrested for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Crystel M. Turner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive #B4 on two counts for failure to appear for a misdemeanor crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device and using possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,280

Samantha E. Warsford-Westbrook, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $11,040

Jordan T. Welcome, 23, of Nampa, Idaho, was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

