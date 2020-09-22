Police Log: Sept. 21, 2020

Sept. 21
Jorge A. Galaviz, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho Street for violation of probation. No bail.
Robert P. Valles, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for robbery, false statement to obstruct public officers, pedestrian or animal rider on highway. Bail: $51,255
Last week's felony arrests
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
