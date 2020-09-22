Police Log: Sept. 21, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 21

Jorge A. Galaviz, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho Street for violation of probation. No bail.

Robert P. Valles, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for robbery, false statement to obstruct public officers, pedestrian or animal rider on highway. Bail: $51,255

--

Last week's felony arrests

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

