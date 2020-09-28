Police Log: Sept. 25, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 25

Joseph K. Bates, 32, of Elko was arrested at 129 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Leonard A. Fernandez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for discharging a gun at /into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft; and discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle. Bail: $70,000

--

Mitchell A. Herrera, 33, of Elko was arrested at Flag View Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,750

--

William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

John A. Mason, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Carson City detention center on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,650

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

