Police Log: Sept. 25, 2020

Sept. 25
Joseph K. Bates, 32, of Elko was arrested at 129 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Leonard A. Fernandez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for discharging a gun at /into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft; and discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle. Bail: $70,000
Mitchell A. Herrera, 33, of Elko was arrested at Flag View Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,750
William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
John A. Mason, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Carson City detention center on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,650
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
