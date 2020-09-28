 Skip to main content
Police Log: Sept. 26, 2020
Sept. 26

Elko police badge

Sept. 26

Reanna M. Ables, 22, of Elko was arrested at Southside Park on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $750

--

Bruce E. Dilley, 58, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $615

--

Jessica M. Frank, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Red Lion for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Jason J. Garcia, 30, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $720

--

Demetrius Love, 32, of Elko was arrested at 542 River St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $580

--

Dennis W. McCarty, 21, of Carlin was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-20 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,435

--

Timothy P. McCauley Jr., 35, of Elko was arrested at Chestnut and 14th streets for defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $1,140

--

Robert E. Sharlow, 50, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Gage L. Withers, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Boyd Kennedy Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

