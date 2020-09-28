Police Log: Sept. 27, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 27

Carlos M. Martinez, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $5,740

--

Angela R. Miller, 47, of Elko was arrested at Elburz for domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $23,140

--

Devin Palmer, 21, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Fir streets for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,275

--

German Perez-Valenzuela, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 910 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving with a suspended driver’s license, open container of alcohol in vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $8,850

--

Andrew M. Zahtilla, 40, of Carson City was arrested at Ninth Street and Lamoille Highway on a warrant and for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, and convicted person registration and fingerprint requirement. Bail: $48,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0