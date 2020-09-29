Police Log: Sept. 28, 2020

Sept. 28

Jason J. Garcia, 30, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Carlos M. Martinez, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Elko County Jail for fugitive from another state.

--

Gage L. Withers, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,370

--

Rayma M. Wright, 28, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driver disobeying a peace officer endangering others, reckless driving disregarding personal safety or property, false statement to obstruct a public officer, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $9,010

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

