Police Log: Sept. 28, 2020

Sept. 28
Jason J. Garcia, 30, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Carlos M. Martinez, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Elko County Jail for fugitive from another state.
--
Gage L. Withers, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,370
--
Rayma M. Wright, 28, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driver disobeying a peace officer endangering others, reckless driving disregarding personal safety or property, false statement to obstruct a public officer, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $9,010
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
