Police Log: Sept. 29, 2020

Sept. 29

Jorge Aguilar, 27, was arrested at 1804 Butte St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Teresa A. Belt, 57, of Madera, California was arrested on Lower South Fork Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Angel Hernandez Jr., 30, of Winnemucca was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $10,000

Anthony M. Jimenez, 34, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Red Lion for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and on three criminal justice detainers. Bail: $20,000

Anthony M. Jimenez, 34, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Red Lion for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not firearm. Bail: $25,000

Michaela S. Murphy, 26, of Ibapah, Utah was arrested at 800 W. Lincoln Highway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Loren Nichols, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. on a warrant for damaging prison or jail property. Bail: $2,500

Sara N. Powers, 33, of Elko was arrested at Collision Auto Body for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140