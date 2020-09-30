Police Log: Sept. 29, 2020

Sept. 29
Jorge Aguilar, 27, was arrested at 1804 Butte St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Teresa A. Belt, 57, of Madera, California was arrested on Lower South Fork Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Angel Hernandez Jr., 30, of Winnemucca was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $10,000
Anthony M. Jimenez, 34, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Red Lion for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and on three criminal justice detainers. Bail: $20,000
Anthony M. Jimenez, 34, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Red Lion for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not firearm. Bail: $25,000
Michaela S. Murphy, 26, of Ibapah, Utah was arrested at 800 W. Lincoln Highway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Loren Nichols, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. on a warrant for damaging prison or jail property. Bail: $2,500
Sara N. Powers, 33, of Elko was arrested at Collision Auto Body for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Tiffany L. Ramirez, 34, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,855
Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez, 43, of Elko was arrested at 913 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
