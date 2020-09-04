Police Log: Sept. 3, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 3

Grace E. Brunner, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500.

--

Robert R. Burns, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,650

--

Eloy G. Diaz, 37, of Elko was arrested at 874 Juneau St. for two felony counts of willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of dog. Bail: $10,000

--

Jasalee R. Gott, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Western Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Dean R. Johnson, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested on the Eureka Highway on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $20,000

--

Amanda M. Lipps, 22, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

--