Police Log: Sept. 3, 2020

Sept. 3
Grace E. Brunner, 24, of Carlin was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500.
--
Robert R. Burns, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,650
--
Eloy G. Diaz, 37, of Elko was arrested at 874 Juneau St. for two felony counts of willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of dog. Bail: $10,000
--
Jasalee R. Gott, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Western Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Dean R. Johnson, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested on the Eureka Highway on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $20,000
--
Amanda M. Lipps, 22, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
--
Daniel J. McCoy, 43, of Elko was arrested at 810 Front St. on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and for resisting a public officer with a firearm and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $46,140
--
Jay R. Slater, 43, of Carlin was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
