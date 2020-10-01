Police Log: Sept. 30, 2020

Sarah N. Cornett, 35, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Court streets for trespassing. Bail: $195
Rachel D. Gaherty, 22, of Elko was arrested at 961 Clarkson Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,535
Gerrod M. Guldager Sr., 29, of Elko was arrested at Roy’s Market on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545
Gabriel R. Jim, 40, of Elko was arrested on State Route 306 on a warrant for sexual assault on a child younger than 16. Bail: $500,000
Charles W. Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,390
This week's felony arrests:
Jacob D. Perkins
Crystel M. Turner
James C. Adams
Jorge A. Galaviz
Juan C. Sanchez
Melissa M. Lopez
Michael A. Caylor
Roberta L. Nichols
Robert P. Valles
Samuel R. Johnny
Stormy N. Gandolfo
Trinidy M. Horvath
Troy P. Nielson
Samantha E. Warsford-Westbrook
William A. Eaves
Christopher J. Beeson
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
