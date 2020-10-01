Police Log: Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30

Sarah N. Cornett, 35, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Court streets for trespassing. Bail: $195

Rachel D. Gaherty, 22, of Elko was arrested at 961 Clarkson Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,535

Gerrod M. Guldager Sr., 29, of Elko was arrested at Roy’s Market on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545

Gabriel R. Jim, 40, of Elko was arrested on State Route 306 on a warrant for sexual assault on a child younger than 16. Bail: $500,000

Charles W. Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,390

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

