Police Log: Sept. 4, 2020

Sept. 4
Jovanni Gonzalez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2657 Georgia Ave. for home invasion. Bail: $20,000
--
Jaime M. Cordero Jr., 35, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 21 or more mph over limit. Bail: $1,360
--
Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at the city park for using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $740
--
Jennifer Lang, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Motel on three counts of using a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Robert R. Long, 32, of Elko was arrested at 102 ½ River St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
--
David C. Lopez, 49, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,530
--
Juan P. Rodriguez-Castro, 35, of Elko was arrested near Fifth Street for petit larceny and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
--
Susan M. Stephenson, 67, of Bakersfield, California was arrested at Washington Federal Credit Union for felony indecent or obscene exposure and urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $5,412
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
