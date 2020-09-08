Police Log: Sept. 5, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 5

Sergio A. Carrasco, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at Wells Flying J for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Tyree T. Johnson, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets for fugitive felon from another state, speeding too fast for conditions, and driving without a driver’s license.

Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Fifth Street Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Lance Lamberton, 50, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 820 Wendover Blvd. for duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $1,140

Lucas R. Smith, 27, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Railroad streets in Carlin for child abuse or neglect and driving under the influence. Bail: $3,540

Tiffany L. Wodesky, 34, of Elko was arrested on Hog Tommy Road for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

Sabrina D. Yeager, 34, of Wells was arrested at the Wells rodeo grounds for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, and domestic battery. Bail: $143,140

