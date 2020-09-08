Police Log: Sept. 6, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 6

Trent R. Escalanti, 32, was arrested at 1002 Sage St. for contempt of court and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

DK Gonzalez Cortes, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, littering in a public place, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,260

Amanda K. Lynch, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $540

Jose M. Meza, 33, was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,600

David E. Owens, 34, of Elko was arrested in the Hampton Inn parking lot for possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,310

Jasmine D. Perez, 29, of West Wendover was arrested in the 500 block of Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140