Police Log: Sept. 6, 2020
Police Log: Sept. 6, 2020

Sept. 6

Trent R. Escalanti, 32, was arrested at 1002 Sage St. for contempt of court and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

DK Gonzalez Cortes, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, littering in a public place, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,260

Amanda K. Lynch, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $540

Jose M. Meza, 33, was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,600

David E. Owens, 34, of Elko was arrested in the Hampton Inn parking lot for possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,310

Jasmine D. Perez, 29, of West Wendover was arrested in the 500 block of Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Michelle A. Sandoval, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,495

Robert D. Weight, 47, of Layton, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and operating a vehicle with altered ID number or mark. Bail: $3,995

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

