Police Log: Sept. 7, 2020

Sept. 7
Sergio A. Carrasco, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at Joe’s Roadside Market for disturbing the peace. Bail: $357
Joseph R. Cathey, 56, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a bench warrant and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
David O. McCormick, 55, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
Maurice Povio, 33, of Grove City, Ohio was arrested on Interstate 80 for possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $16,780
Jerry B. Ratliff, 50, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,935
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
