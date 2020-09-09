 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Sept. 8, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Sept. 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 8

Jose D. Aleman Jr., 45, of West Wendover was arrested at Florence and Silver streets for driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and open container of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,805

--

Lynda D. Buatte, 55, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Opal Drive for driving under the influence and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,255

--

Michael V. Lujan, 67, of Wells was arrested at 573 Sixth St. on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with a deadly weapon, disturbing the peace, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $151,495

--

Brandon L. Pastor, 19, of Elko was arrested at 173 Elm St. for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Mauricio M. Sanchez, 26, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Camp streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,555

--

Kristin K. Scott, 37, of Fallon was arrested at Castle Rock and Bullion Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Jay R. Slater, 43, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Camp streets for destroying or concealing evidence, failure to appear on a traffic citation, tail lamp violation, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, driving without a driver’s license, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $4,790

--

Jerry B. Ratliff, 50, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News