Police Log: Sept. 8, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 8

Jose D. Aleman Jr., 45, of West Wendover was arrested at Florence and Silver streets for driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and open container of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,805

--

Lynda D. Buatte, 55, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Opal Drive for driving under the influence and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,255

--

Michael V. Lujan, 67, of Wells was arrested at 573 Sixth St. on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with a deadly weapon, disturbing the peace, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $151,495

--

Brandon L. Pastor, 19, of Elko was arrested at 173 Elm St. for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Mauricio M. Sanchez, 26, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Camp streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,555

--