Police Log: Sept. 8, 2020

Sept. 8
Jose D. Aleman Jr., 45, of West Wendover was arrested at Florence and Silver streets for driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and open container of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,805
--
Lynda D. Buatte, 55, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Opal Drive for driving under the influence and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,255
--
Michael V. Lujan, 67, of Wells was arrested at 573 Sixth St. on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with a deadly weapon, disturbing the peace, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $151,495
--
Brandon L. Pastor, 19, of Elko was arrested at 173 Elm St. for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
--
Mauricio M. Sanchez, 26, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Camp streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,555
--
Kristin K. Scott, 37, of Fallon was arrested at Castle Rock and Bullion Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a criminal justice detainer.
--
Jay R. Slater, 43, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Camp streets for destroying or concealing evidence, failure to appear on a traffic citation, tail lamp violation, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, driving without a driver’s license, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $4,790
--
Jerry B. Ratliff, 50, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $5,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
