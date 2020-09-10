 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Sept. 9, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Sept. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 9

Sherry L. Miller, 51, of Elko was arrested on Wendover Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Richard T. Morley, 46, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 and Jennings Way for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Jerry B. Ratliff, 50, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $5,000

--

Jeremiah D. Stack, 33, of Elko was arrested at Dos Amigos for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News