Police Log: Sept. 9, 2020

Sept. 9

Sherry L. Miller, 51, of Elko was arrested on Wendover Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Richard T. Morley, 46, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 and Jennings Way for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Jerry B. Ratliff, 50, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $5,000

--

Jeremiah D. Stack, 33, of Elko was arrested at Dos Amigos for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

