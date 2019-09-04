Sept. 3
Raghav C. Arekapudi, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2572 E. Jennings Way for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
———
Jordin N. Asberry, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $805
———
Juan P. Botello, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Red Garter Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $665
———
Conja P. Engelhart, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2500 Idaho St. for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500
———
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at Brookwood and Fifth streets for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, no proof of insurance, and following too closely. Bail: $2,380
———
Jamie L. Penola, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $100
———
Tamra Seaver, 56, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; felony possession of a controlled substance;driving under the influence; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, canceled or revoked; and multi headlamp beams required.
———
Mario Villasenor, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,140
