Sept. 7
William S. Reichenbacher, 28, of Elko was arrested on State Route 229 for trafficking 28-plus grams of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $261,085
------
Charlotte E. Rhoden, 37, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $48,335
------
Jessica M. Smith, 36, of Elko was arrested on State Route 229 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Jennifer K. Hills, 42, of Elko was arrested at Chaparral and Connolly drives for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Jaren J. Hogan, 27, of Tooele, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000
------
Michael A. Johnson, 49, of Ontario was arrested at the Horseshu parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050
------
Kimberly A. Solis, 22, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor c rime. Bail: $600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.