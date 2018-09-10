Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Sept. 7

William S. Reichenbacher, 28, of Elko was arrested on State Route 229 for trafficking 28-plus grams of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $261,085

Charlotte E. Rhoden, 37, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $48,335

Jessica M. Smith, 36, of Elko was arrested on State Route 229 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Jennifer K. Hills, 42, of Elko was arrested at Chaparral and Connolly drives for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Jaren J. Hogan, 27, of Tooele, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

Michael A. Johnson, 49, of Ontario was arrested at the Horseshu parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050

Kimberly A. Solis, 22, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor c rime. Bail: $600

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

