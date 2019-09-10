{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Sept. 9

Arndt, 56, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for driving under the influence and two counts of battery on protected persons. Bail: $3,920

-----

Billy L. Davis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

-----

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Leslie L. Hernandez, 28, of Elko was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, petit larceny, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,420

-----

Anthony R. Rogers, 35, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Mitry Avenue and Scenic View Drive on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

-----

Cameron W. Vogt, 58, of Las Vegas was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 348 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments