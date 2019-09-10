Sept. 9
Arndt, 56, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for driving under the influence and two counts of battery on protected persons. Bail: $3,920
-----
Billy L. Davis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
-----
You have free articles remaining.
Leslie L. Hernandez, 28, of Elko was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, petit larceny, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,420
-----
Anthony R. Rogers, 35, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Mitry Avenue and Scenic View Drive on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.
-----
Cameron W. Vogt, 58, of Las Vegas was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 348 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.