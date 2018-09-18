Sept. 17
Joshua M. Blackhat, 25, of Honaunau, Hawaii was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for intimidating a public officer and others with the threat of physical force, resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $6,475
Nikolas J. Harrelson, 28, of Elko was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,060.48
Bo D. Hegge, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. No bail listed.
Jarrid J. Johnnie, 20, of Elko was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail listed.
Walter L. Johnson, 30, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant at Mile Marker 319 on Interstate 80 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $320
Bryant T. Matticks, 35, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold at Mile Marker 303 on Interstate 80. No bail listed.
Adam L. Miller, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Court for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and providing false or fictitious information on a vehicle registration application. Bail: $1,735
Jeffrey P. Shiflet, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail listed.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
