Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Sept. 17

Joshua M. Blackhat, 25, of Honaunau, Hawaii was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for intimidating a public officer and others with the threat of physical force, resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $6,475

_____

Nikolas J. Harrelson, 28, of Elko was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,060.48

_____

Bo D. Hegge, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. No bail listed.

_____

Jarrid J. Johnnie, 20, of Elko was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail listed.

_____

Walter L. Johnson, 30, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant at Mile Marker 319 on Interstate 80 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $320

_____

Bryant T. Matticks, 35, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold at Mile Marker 303 on Interstate 80. No bail listed.

_____

Adam L. Miller, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Court for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and providing false or fictitious information on a vehicle registration application. Bail: $1,735

_____

Jeffrey P. Shiflet, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail listed.

_____

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

