Elko police patch

Sept. 8

Jose R. Acosta-Rivas, 19, of Yuba City, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $10,255

Cheree N. Loya, 28, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for destroying the property of another and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,140

Michael M. Melendez, 21, of Winnemucca was arrested at Humboldt County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Joel C. Nalley, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 1606 Mutchler Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Justin M. Oberg, 33, of Santaquin, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $35,000

Lacie V. Pankey, 33, of Grantsville, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $454

Otis L. Smalls, 49, of Sacramento was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21-30 mph over limit and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $2,575

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

