Sept. 13
Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140
------
Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested at 2423 Mountain City Highway for driving with a driver’s license. Bail: $640
------
Travis B. Johnston, 42, of Elko was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280
------
Samantha A. Lowe, 24, of Winnemucca was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Kellen W. Morris, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Rickey J. Porter Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at Railroad and Sixth St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Miguel A. Sam, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1756 Redwood St. on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Scott W. Seeley, 33, of Lovelock was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $265,000
