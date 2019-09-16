{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 13

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140

Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested at 2423 Mountain City Highway for driving with a driver’s license. Bail: $640

Travis B. Johnston, 42, of Elko was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280

Samantha A. Lowe, 24, of Winnemucca was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Kellen W. Morris, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Rickey J. Porter Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at Railroad and Sixth St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Miguel A. Sam, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1756 Redwood St. on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Scott W. Seeley, 33, of Lovelock was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $265,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

