Sept. 4
James R. Blake, 32, of Elko was arrested at the probation office on two counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person 21-years-old or over. Bail: $20,000
-----
Rigoberto Hernandez, 64, of Elko was arrested at 485 South Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,699.29
-----
Jazmin N. Jaques-Quinonez, 19, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for driving under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions, and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,610
-----
Kellen W. Morris, 28 of Sparks was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740
-----
Jasmine D. Perez, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1515 Seventh Street on parole and probation hold. No bail.
------
Jordan A. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Gold Country Inn for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.
-----
Tara M. Stanbrough, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1335 Cherrywood Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,680
-----
Christopher W. Tiffany, 40, of Delta, Colorado, was arrested at Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.
-----
Fidencio Trujillo-Soriano, 55, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
