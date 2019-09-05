{{featured_button_text}}
Sept. 4

James R. Blake, 32, of Elko was arrested at the probation office on two counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person 21-years-old or over. Bail: $20,000

Rigoberto Hernandez, 64, of Elko was arrested at 485 South Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,699.29

Jazmin N. Jaques-Quinonez, 19, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for driving under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions, and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,610

Kellen W. Morris, 28 of Sparks was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

Jasmine D. Perez, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1515 Seventh Street on parole and probation hold. No bail.

Jordan A. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Gold Country Inn for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Tara M. Stanbrough, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1335 Cherrywood Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,680

Christopher W. Tiffany, 40, of Delta, Colorado, was arrested at Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.

Fidencio Trujillo-Soriano, 55, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

