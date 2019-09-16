{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Sept. 14

Rafael F. Bolanos, 28, of Grand Terrace, California was arrested at Goldie’s for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $415

------

Bruce E. Dilley, 56, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

------

Kris R. Orcutt, 41, of Wendover, Utah was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,645

------

Dustyn L. Potter, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $2,060

------

Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1413 Lund Ave. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

------

Korey D. Rivers, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1064 Panorama Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

------

Dennis E. Stewart Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown corridor for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

