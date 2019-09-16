Sept. 14
Rafael F. Bolanos, 28, of Grand Terrace, California was arrested at Goldie’s for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $415
------
Bruce E. Dilley, 56, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Kris R. Orcutt, 41, of Wendover, Utah was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,645
------
You have free articles remaining.
Dustyn L. Potter, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $2,060
------
Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1413 Lund Ave. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Korey D. Rivers, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1064 Panorama Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Dennis E. Stewart Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown corridor for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.