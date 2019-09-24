{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 23

Crystal K. Bartorelli, 64, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery.

Alan J. Biswell, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.

Michael D. Oden, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 mile marker five for tail lamp violation, operating an unregistered vehicle, semi or trailer, driving when privilege as a nonresident cancelled, suspended or revoked, and restricted driver’s license violation. Bail: $715

James A. Stocks, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and State Route 227 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, failure to drive properly on a divided road, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,370

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

