Sept. 23
Crystal K. Bartorelli, 64, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery.
Alan J. Biswell, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
Michael D. Oden, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 mile marker five for tail lamp violation, operating an unregistered vehicle, semi or trailer, driving when privilege as a nonresident cancelled, suspended or revoked, and restricted driver’s license violation. Bail: $715
James A. Stocks, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and State Route 227 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, failure to drive properly on a divided road, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,370
