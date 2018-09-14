Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Sept. 13

Jonathan W. Brady, 27, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Railroad streets for owning a gun by a prohibited person, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $20,610

Eric S. Fleming, 34, of Woods Cross, Utah was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Marty D. Franz, 46, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Erica M. Lourenco, 30, of Ryndon was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,440

Nicholas R. Rose, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Interstate 80 and East Jennings Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Darianne D. Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Seventh and Railroad streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Mark T. Svancara, 43, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony killing of a big game animal and possession of a big game animal. Bail: $10,000

Barbara R. Theis, 54, of Park City, Utah was arrested at Smith’s parking lot on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $41,140

Kreg T. Vanstralen, 56, of Park City, Utah was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

