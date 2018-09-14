Sept. 13
Jonathan W. Brady, 27, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Railroad streets for owning a gun by a prohibited person, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $20,610
------
Eric S. Fleming, 34, of Woods Cross, Utah was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Marty D. Franz, 46, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Erica M. Lourenco, 30, of Ryndon was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,440
------
Nicholas R. Rose, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Interstate 80 and East Jennings Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Darianne D. Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Seventh and Railroad streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Mark T. Svancara, 43, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony killing of a big game animal and possession of a big game animal. Bail: $10,000
------
Barbara R. Theis, 54, of Park City, Utah was arrested at Smith’s parking lot on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $41,140
------
Kreg T. Vanstralen, 56, of Park City, Utah was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.