Sept. 4
Andrew W. Allison, 30, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Battle Mountain Colony on three tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
------
Katherine E. Zaval, 25, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Frank Knight, 29, of Owyhee was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in premise where served, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $532
------
Summer C. Smith, 33, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance and Industrial Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,140
------
Emerson Winap, 41, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Battle Mountain Colony on two tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.