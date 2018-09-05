Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sept. 4

Andrew W. Allison, 30, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Battle Mountain Colony on three tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

Katherine E. Zaval, 25, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Frank Knight, 29, of Owyhee was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in premise where served, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $532

Summer C. Smith, 33, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance and Industrial Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,140

Emerson Winap, 41, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Battle Mountain Colony on two tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

