Sept. 1
Ecliserio Amaya-Saldana, 39, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $225
------
Jerry A. Ankomah, 52, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,395
------
Jordin N. Asberry, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Trescartes Avenue and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, felony possession of a controlled substance, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to dim headlamps, resident with nonresident driver’s license, and resident operating vehicle without Nevada vehicle registration. Bail: $12,510
------
Kyle R. Dack, 20, of Elko was arrested at 733 Carlin Court for robbery and petit larceny. Bail: $51,140.
------
Danean I. Delgado, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and on a parol and probation hold. Bail: $1,255
------
Tiffanny C. Hadden, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested on West Wendover Boulevard for nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,355
------
Christiphor D. Key, 21, of Elko was arrested at 733 Carlin Court for robbery, battery and petty larceny. Bail: $52,840
------
Shauna Reay, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at 487 Spring Creek Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Andrea J. Rodriguez, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Dennis S. Sweat, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving with driver’s license revoked for DUI. Bail: $1,255
------
Michael J. Tognarelli, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1515 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and unlawful cellphone use without a hands-free device. Bail: $5,940
------
Joseph P. Turner, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,370
