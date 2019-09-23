Sept. 21
Rainbow S. Buck, 25, of San Bernardino, California was arrested at 207 Tomera Ranch Road for false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,140
------
Patrick K. Carpenter, 40, of Groveland, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, nonresident driving with an out-of-state driver’s license, unsafe starting/movement of stopped vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $
------
Carol L. Crunk, 46, of Elko was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $5,600
------
Dustin Elliott, 25, of Pocatello, Idaho was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Conchita M. Gonzlez, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 3089 W. Tibbets Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,965
------
Vernon Jackson, 63, of Elko was arrested at 2501 Indian Heights on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Maritza Rodriguez-Sandoval, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $16,435
------
Samantha A. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1807 Winchester Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Melquis N. Zuniga-Aguilar, 35, of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and operating vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $1,255
