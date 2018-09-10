Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko police patch

Sept. 9

George Carioti, 22, of Elko was arrested at 387 River St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

------

Kameron J. Marta, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony c rime. Bail: $5,000

------

Tyler J. Strack, 26, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

------

Valentin I. Villalobos, 27, of Stockton, California was arrested at Buzzard and Baltimore drives for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments