Sept. 9
George Carioti, 22, of Elko was arrested at 387 River St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
------
Kameron J. Marta, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony c rime. Bail: $5,000
------
Tyler J. Strack, 26, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Valentin I. Villalobos, 27, of Stockton, California was arrested at Buzzard and Baltimore drives for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $195
