Sept. 29
Trevor J. Adams, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 276 S. Fourth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Justin M. Dadey, 29, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Seventh and Bush streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $6,495
------
Zachary Padelford, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 21 or more mph over limit. Bail: $1,905
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.