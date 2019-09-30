{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Sept. 29

Trevor J. Adams, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 276 S. Fourth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Justin M. Dadey, 29, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Seventh and Bush streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $6,495

Zachary Padelford, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 21 or more mph over limit. Bail: $1,905

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

