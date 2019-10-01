{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 30

Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Joseph E. Chapman, 46, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at Ironhorse Drive for driving under the influence and a tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

Antonio L. Correa, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 861 Needle Point on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,740

Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 32, of Mountain City was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of destroying or concealing evidence, and two counts of resisting a public officer.

April L. Harwart, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495

Anita E. Jacobo, 29, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,610

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

