Sept. 30
Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
———
Joseph E. Chapman, 46, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at Ironhorse Drive for driving under the influence and a tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255
———
Antonio L. Correa, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 861 Needle Point on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,740
You have free articles remaining.
———
Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 32, of Mountain City was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of destroying or concealing evidence, and two counts of resisting a public officer.
———
April L. Harwart, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495
———
Anita E. Jacobo, 29, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,610
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.