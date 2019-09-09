Sept. 7
Richard R. Arzola, 60, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Nicole M. Guerrero, 34, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Leonid A. Lashchuk, 47, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000
Lara A. Mangum, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for driving under the influence and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $1,255
Brandon E. McCulla, 36, of Couer D’Alene, Idaho was arrested at 2192 Last Chance Road for driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $355
Steven C. McDonald, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Licht Parkway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600
Lucas L. Miller, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at 1533 Red Garter St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of contempt of court, destroying the property of another, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $7,595
