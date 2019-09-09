{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Sept. 7

Richard R. Arzola, 60, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

------

Nicole M. Guerrero, 34, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

------

Leonid A. Lashchuk, 47, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

------

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lara A. Mangum, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for driving under the influence and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $1,255

------

Brandon E. McCulla, 36, of Couer D’Alene, Idaho was arrested at 2192 Last Chance Road for driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $355

------

Steven C. McDonald, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Licht Parkway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

------

Lucas L. Miller, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at 1533 Red Garter St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of contempt of court, destroying the property of another, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $7,595

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments