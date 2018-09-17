Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Sept. 16

Chance T. Crutcher, 18, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Meadow Ridge Drive for being a minor in possession of or consuming alcohol. Bail: $355

Phillip J. Gregory, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at 611 Hayland Drive on a parole and probation hold. No bail listed.

Jessica Leonard, 37, of Carlin was arrested at Chestnut and Willow streets for driving under the influence and stopping, standing or parking a vehicle on the highway. Bail: $1,255

Richard A. Panghorn, 37, of Reno was arrested in transport on a parole and probation hold for parole violation. No bail listed.

Fermin Rodriguez-Carrillo, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 431 Jasper Drive for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335

Donald C. Smith of Battle Mountain was arrested at the junction of Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Samantha A. Stevens, 26, of Elko was arrested at 830 Sixth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Thomas M. Tom, 18, of Elko was arrested at Mile Marker 284 on Interstate 80 for speeding 11 to 15 miles over the posted limit, driving without a driver’s license, and being a minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $805

Norman D. Wasson, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

