Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko police patch

Sept. 2

Wesley F. DeLeon, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at College Parkway and Chris Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $445

------

Christopher M. Jaixen, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at the Nugget Casino for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $45,000

------

Carol L. Jensen, 70, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for driving under the influence and driving on the sidewalk. Bail: $1,335

------

Anthony L. Moon, 32, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for two counts of battery with intent to kill. Bail: $400,000

------

David E. Thompson, 25, of Sarnia, Ontario was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; felony possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell; and selling a controlled substance. Bail: $35,480

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

------

Victoria M. Wood, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Tooele County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

------

George M. Zayat, 51, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Fairgrounds for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments