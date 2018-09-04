Sept. 2
Wesley F. DeLeon, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at College Parkway and Chris Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $445
------
Christopher M. Jaixen, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at the Nugget Casino for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $45,000
------
Carol L. Jensen, 70, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for driving under the influence and driving on the sidewalk. Bail: $1,335
------
Anthony L. Moon, 32, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for two counts of battery with intent to kill. Bail: $400,000
------
David E. Thompson, 25, of Sarnia, Ontario was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; felony possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell; and selling a controlled substance. Bail: $35,480
------
Victoria M. Wood, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Tooele County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
------
George M. Zayat, 51, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Fairgrounds for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.