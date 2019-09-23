Sept. 22
Nancy J. Chavez, 48, of Wells was arrested in the 2500 block of Manzanita Lane for grand larceny; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; trafficking a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000
------
Nicholas B. Jensen, 40, of Elko was arrested at Sage Street and Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,320
------
Dion M. LaRue, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1245 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,500
------
Antonio Martinez Contreras, 77, of West Wendover was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,277
