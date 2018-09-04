Sept. 1
Edgar Barajas, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 800 block of Douglas Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Jamie L. Dulin, 34, of Manning, South Carolina was arrested at 2505 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
James O. Ensey, 70, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Clover streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140.
------
Ricardo P. Lorenzo, 22, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and possessing or receiving forged instrument or bills. Bail: $10,000
------
Corey J. Moen, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 1014 Fir St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Julianna Nelson, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,335
------
Tony A. Pressler, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Parkway for driving with a suspended driver’s license, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $995
------
Brandon J. Silva, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Top Hat Storage for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Dalton P. Watson, 19, or Elko was arrested at Sixth and Commercial streets for minor in possession or consumption. Bail: $355
------
Matthew D. Yowell, 32, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for urinating in public. Bail: $415
