Sept. 6
Michael D. Abshire, 45, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
———
Laurel J. Button, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
———
Maynard A. Goff, 54, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Hamilton in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, driving wrong way on one-way road, failure to give appropriate signal when required, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $31,950
———
Roger K. Nuttall, 58, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested in Wells for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
———
Nicholas B. Palmer, 21, of Montello was arrested at Cobre and Shoshone streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
———
Craig M. Poirier, 25, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.