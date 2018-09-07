Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Sept. 6

Michael D. Abshire, 45, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Laurel J. Button, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Maynard A. Goff, 54, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Hamilton in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, driving wrong way on one-way road, failure to give appropriate signal when required, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $31,950

Roger K. Nuttall, 58, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested in Wells for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Nicholas B. Palmer, 21, of Montello was arrested at Cobre and Shoshone streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Craig M. Poirier, 25, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

