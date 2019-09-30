Sept. 28
Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Steven A. Gomez, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 13th and Bush streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, failure to comply with off-road vehicle certificate of title or registration required, and fugitive felon from another state.
------
Jimmy V. Guerrero Sr., 34, of Elko was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive for second-offense driving under the influence and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,390
------
Kayla M. Hopkins, 33, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
------
Angel Luna, 26, of Elko was arrested at Chris Avenue and Fifth Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Roger K. Nutall, 59, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355
------
Alesha Piccinini, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 434 Gypsum Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Cody D. Spring, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1032 Silver St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
------
Arthur L. Taylor Jr., 27, of Elko was arrested at 2183 Last Chance Road for driving under the influence; open container of alcohol in vehicle; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,805
