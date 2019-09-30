{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Sept. 28

Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Steven A. Gomez, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 13th and Bush streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, failure to comply with off-road vehicle certificate of title or registration required, and fugitive felon from another state.

Jimmy V. Guerrero Sr., 34, of Elko was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive for second-offense driving under the influence and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,390

Kayla M. Hopkins, 33, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

Angel Luna, 26, of Elko was arrested at Chris Avenue and Fifth Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Roger K. Nutall, 59, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355

Alesha Piccinini, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 434 Gypsum Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Cody D. Spring, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1032 Silver St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Arthur L. Taylor Jr., 27, of Elko was arrested at 2183 Last Chance Road for driving under the influence; open container of alcohol in vehicle; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,805

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

