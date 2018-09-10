Sept. 8
Mary A. Acosta, 51, of Mohave Valley, Arizona was arrested at 13th and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor c rime. Bail: $608
------
Jessie L. Archibald, 37, of Manning, South Carolina was arrested at Elko County Jail for obtaining or using personal identification of another to avoid or delay being prosecuted for an unlawful act. Bail: $20,000
------
Alison M. Cameron, 40, of Draper, Utah was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and 14 counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,360
------
Crystal L. Gilliland, 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor c rime. Bail: $695
------
James L. Medina, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 400 Commercial St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Kathy J. Medina, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested at 400 Commercial St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Luiz F. Morales-Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for battery, disturbing the peace, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,885
------
Travis J. Pine, 26, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Scottish Inn for resisting a public officer and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
------
Ivan A. Rangel-Arroyos, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Gilia Drive for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115
------
Roberta D. Ross, 53, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor c rime.
------
Luke L. Zataray, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown corridor for carrying a concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $6,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.