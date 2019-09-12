{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 11

Jesse R. Danielsson, 27, of Kaysville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $3,640

Dennis E. Delaney, 39, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Wilson on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,297

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 24, of Elko was arrested at 6170 Lincoln Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Shanece B. Relyea, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2657 Last Chance Road for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

Laura M. Skufca, 42, of Elko was arrested at Napa Auto Parts for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and burglary. Bail: $25,000

Hershell Watkins, 42, of Anderson, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $425

Robert J. Williams, 35, of Baker, Louisiana was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street for speeding 21-30 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $1,655

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

