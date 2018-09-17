Sept. 14
Cari J. Bishop, 21, of Carlin, was arrested in transport for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
_____
Reynaldo Hernandez Jr., 41, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for giving a false statement to or obstructing a public officer; possessing or receiving forged installments or bills; forgery; possession of a controlled substance; and carrying a concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit. Bail: $18,140
_____
Craig E. Smith, 26, of Elko, was arrested at 5870 Coal Mine Canyon Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed.
_____
Tafoya T. Michael, 25, of Saguache, Colorado, was arrested on a federal warrant at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.