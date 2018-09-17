Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Sept. 14

Cari J. Bishop, 21, of Carlin, was arrested in transport for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

_____

Reynaldo Hernandez Jr., 41, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for giving a false statement to or obstructing a public officer; possessing or receiving forged installments or bills; forgery; possession of a controlled substance; and carrying a concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit. Bail: $18,140

_____

Craig E. Smith, 26, of Elko, was arrested at 5870 Coal Mine Canyon Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed.

_____

Tafoya T. Michael, 25, of Saguache, Colorado, was arrested on a federal warrant at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

