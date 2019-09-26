Sept. 25
Adam M. Gilson, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Ryan S. Keeder, 25, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.
Jeffrey P. Magart, 32, of Sutherlin, Oregon was arrested in the 100 block of Bullion Road for resident with nonresident driver’s license, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $550
Brittany M. Parra, 32, of Dayton was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.
Cody M. Paschal, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000
Stephanie P. Sena, 39, of Elko was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Niqua M. Walker, 39, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
