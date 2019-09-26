{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 25

Adam M. Gilson, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

———

Ryan S. Keeder, 25, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

———

Jeffrey P. Magart, 32, of Sutherlin, Oregon was arrested in the 100 block of Bullion Road for resident with nonresident driver’s license, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $550

———

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Brittany M. Parra, 32, of Dayton was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.

———

Cody M. Paschal, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

———

Stephanie P. Sena, 39, of Elko was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

———

Niqua M. Walker, 39, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments